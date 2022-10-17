Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Mahendra Narayan Choudhury (M.N.C.) Balika Mahavidyalaya.

Mahendra Narayan Choudhury (M.N.C.) Balika Mahavidyalaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistants / Library Assistant and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Junior Assistant / Library Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelor Degree (Arts / Science / Commerce) from a recognized University with minimum three months computer diploma / certificate

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age : The upper age limit should not be more than 40 years of age as on 1st January 2022. Relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST, 3 years for OBC / MOBC, 2 years for Ex-servicemen and 10 years for PWD is applicable

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form (Assam Gazette Part-IX) along with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials along with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 500/- for Junior Assistant / Library Assistant and Rs. 300/- for Grade-IV drawn in favour of Principal, M.N.C. Balika Mahavidyalaya, Nalbari payable at Punjab National Bank, Nalbari Branch, Nalbari. The applications must reach the Principal, M.N.C. Balika Mahavidyalaya, Nalbari, Assam, PIN-781335 by October 30, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here