Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions under Tata Memorial Centre.

Tata Memorial Centre is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor, Scientific Officer and Technician.

Name of post : Assistant Professor ‘E’ (Medical Oncology)

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Rs.78,800/- Level 12, Cell 1 + Allowances applicable

Qualification & Experience : D.M. / D.N.B. (Medical Oncology) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission. OR

M.D. / D.N.B. (Medicine) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 Years’ post M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Medical Oncology in a Teaching Hospital.

Candidates with less than 3 years’ experience after post graduation will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Assistant Professor ‘E’ (Radiation Oncology)

No. of posts : 3

Pay Scale : Rs.78,800/- Level 12, Cell 1 + Allowances applicable

Qualification & Experience : M.D. / D.N.B. (Radiation Oncology/Radiotherapy) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 years’ post M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Radiation Oncology in a teaching hospital or cancer centre

Candidates with less than 3 years’ experience after post graduation will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

Adequate experience in Brachytherapy techniques, advanced 3D conformal treatment planning techniques and IMRT are desirable for this position.

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Assistant Professor ‘E’ (Plastic Surgery)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.78,800/- Level 12, Cell 1 + Allowances applicable

Qualification & Experience : M.Ch. / D.N.B. (Plastic Surgery) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with Minimum 1 year experience in Onco-reconstruction and Microvascular Surgery either during M.Ch training or Post M.Ch.

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Assistant Professor ‘E’ (Surgical Oncology)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.78,800/- Level 12, Cell 1 + Allowances applicable

Qualification & Experience : M.Ch. / D.N.B. (Surgical Oncology) or equivalent post graduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with Minimum 1 year experience in Surgical Oncology either during M.Ch training or Post M.Ch. OR M.S. / D.N.B. (General Surgery) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 years’ post M.S. / D.N.B. experience in Surgical Oncology.

Candidates with less than 3 years’ experience after post graduation will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Grade-III & Grade-IV vacancies in D.K. College Mirza

Name of post : Assistant Professor ‘E’ (Dental & Prosthetics Surgery)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.78,800/- Level 12, Cell 1 + Allowances applicable

Qualification & Experience : M.D.S./ D.N.B.(Prosthetic Dentistry) or equivalent degree recognized by DCI with 3 years’ experience after M.D.S. / D.N.B. Experience in Maxillo Facial Prosthetic work would be desirable. Additional qualification in the field of maxillofacial prosthetics will be advantageous.

Candidates with less than 3 years’ experience after M.D.S. / D.N.B. will be considered for lower grade , if there are no suitably experienced candidate.

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Assistant Professor ‘E’ (Transfusion Medicine)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.78,800/- Level 12, Cell 1 + Allowances applicable

Qualification & Experience : MD / D.N.B. (Transfusion Medicine)/ MD/ D.N.B.(Immunohematology and Transfusion Medicine) / MD (Immunohematology and Blood Transfusion) or equivalent recognised by National Medical Commission with minimum 3 years’ experience in Transfusion Medicine/ Blood Centre after post graduation.

Candidates with less than 3 years’ experience after post graduation will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Assistant Professor ‘E’ (Medical Oncology)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.78,800/- Level 12, Cell 1 + Allowances applicable

Qualification & Experience : D.M. / D.N.B. (Pediatric Oncology / Medical Oncology) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission. OR M.D. / D.N.B. (Pediatrics) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 Years’ post M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Pediatric Oncology in a Teaching Hospital.

Candidates with less than 3 years’ experience after post graduation will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Assistant Professor ‘E’ (Microbiology)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.78,800/- Level 12, Cell 1 + Allowances applicable

Qualification & Experience : M.D. / D.N.B. (Microbiology) recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 years’ post M.D./D.N.B. experience in service, education and research in Microbiology preferably in a teaching institute.

Candidates with less than 3 years’ experience after post graduation will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Assistant Professor ‘E’ (Pathology)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.78,800/- Level 12, Cell 1 + Allowances applicable

Qualification & Experience : DM (Oncopathology) OR DM (Haematopathology) OR

M.D. / D.N.B. (Pathology) OR equivalent postgraduate degree in Pathology recognized by National Medical Commission with minimum 3 years’ post M.D. / D.N.B. experience in Pathology in a Teaching Hospital.

Candidates with less than 3 years’ experience after post graduation will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

Experience in Onco-Pathology, Cytology, Haemato-Pathology, or Molecular Pathology is desirable.

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Assistant Professor ‘E’ (Head & Neck Oncology)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.78,800/- Level 12, Cell 1 + Allowances applicable

Qualification & Experience : M.Ch. / D.N.B.(Head & Neck Oncology/ Surgical Oncology) or Equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with minimum 1 year experience in Head & Neck Surgery either during M.Ch training or Post M.Ch. OR M.S. / D.N.B.(General Surgery) or M.S. / D.N.B. (ENT) or equivalent post graduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 years’ experience in Surgical / Head & Neck Oncology in a teaching hospital after the postgraduate degree.

Candidates with less than 3 years’ experience after post graduation will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Assistant Professor ‘E’ (Thoracic Oncology)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.78,800/- Level 12, Cell 1 + Allowances applicable

Qualification & Experience : M.Ch (Surgical Oncology) / D.N.B. (Thoracic Surgery) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognised by National Medical Commission with 1 year experience in Thoracic Oncology either during M.Ch training or Post M.Ch. OR M.S. / D.N.B. (General Surgery) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with minimum 3 years’ experience in Surgical Oncology in a recognized institution after post-graduation.

Candidates with less than 3 years’ experience after post graduation will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Consultant vacancy in Jal Jeevan Mission

Name of post : Scientific Officer ‘SB’ (Library)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.47,600/- Level 8, Cell 1 + Allowances applicable

Qualification & Experience : Master Degree in Library and Information Science / Master of Library Science with 50% marks from a recognised university with consistently good academic record. Minimum 5-7 years post qualification experience as Jr.Librarian / Assistant Librarian.

Need to work in shifts too. Knowledge of computers & related information technology library management systems.

Experience in digital environment, good communication skills (written & oral) in English, Strong interpersonal & intrapersonal skills is desirable.

Knowledge of management of e-databases, electronic services & experience of automated searches is desirable

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Grade-III & Grade-IV vacancies in M.N.C. Balika Mahavidyalaya

Name of post : Technician ‘A’ (Electrical)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.19,900/- Level 2, Cell 1 + Allowances applicable

Qualification & Experience : 10th Std. plus ITI (Electrician) with 2 year full time course from Government recognized institute with 3 years experience after ITI OR 2 years experience after ITI plus NCTVT in electrical maintenance works in Industry/ Commercial establishments / Hospitals.

Upper Age Limit : 27 years

Name of post : Technician ‘A’ (Pathology)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.19,900/- Level 2, Cell 1 + Allowances applicable

Qualification & Experience : 12thStd. in Science and Diploma of one year / 6 months in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized institution with 1 year experience in a Laboratory of a large hospital.

Also read : Assam Career : Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Bajali Recruitment 2022

Upper Age Limit : 27 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://tmc.gov.in/ up to 4th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here