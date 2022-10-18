Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Research Assistant.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 31,000/- + 16% HRA

Name of project : Core Research Grant (CRG) – SERB sponsored project titled “Deciphering the redox chemistry of physical plasma-treated clinically relevant liquids as novel therapy against ovarian cancer”

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: First class in M.Sc/M.Tech in Biomedical Engineering/ Biotechnology/ Nanotechnology. Candidates who are qualified National Eligibility Test like CSIR-UGC NET/ GATE /GPAT or any other national level exam with valid score will be given preference.

Desirable: Familiarity with mammalian cell culture, three-Dimensional in vitro cell culture models, animal handling with basic research laboratory protocols, molecular biology procedures and hands-on research experience on tissue engineering scaffold, including metals, ceramics, polymers and composites. Good oral, written, communication and presentation skills. Ability to work independently and in a team of scholars as per project requirements.

Age Limit : 28 years (Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST applicants, by 3 years for OBC applicants)

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Name of project : Ramalingaswami Fellowship Grant, Department of Biotechnology, Govt. of India Project titled “Identification of epigenetic control mechanisms of Withaferin A dependent ferroptosis to overcome therapy resistance in multiple myeloma”

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: First class in M.Sc/M.Tech in Biomedical Engineering/ Pharmacology/ Nanotechnology. Candidates who are qualified National Eligibility Test like CSIR-UGC NET/GATE/GPAT or any other national level exam with valid score will be given preference.

Desirable: Familiarity with mammalian cell culture, three-Dimensional in vitro cell culture

models, animal handling with basic research laboratory protocols, molecular biology

procedures and hands-on research experience on tissue engineering scaffold, including metals, ceramics, polymers and composites. Good oral, written, communication and presentation skills. Ability to work independently and in a team of scholars as per project requirements.

Age Limit : 28 years (Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST applicants, by 3 years for OBC applicants)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 8th November 2022 from 10 AM onwards in NIPER Guwahati.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online using the prescribed format only, visiting the link https://forms.gle/7DKCT3Qaptx5Fx488 from 17th October 2022 to 26th October 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here