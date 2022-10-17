GUWAHATI: The much awaited results for the Grade IV posts, exams for which were held recently under the Assam direct recruitment process will be declared on Tuesday (October 18).

This was confirmed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

“I am happy to inform that Assam State Level Recruitment Commission for Class- IV posts is announcing its result for the written test on 18th October 2022,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM added: “I hope this transparent process, will provide the youth of Assam an opportunity to serve the state.”

Notably, exams for the Assam direct recruitment grade III and IV posts grade III and IV posts were held in the month of August.

Moreover, the Assam Government has decided to return back the examination fees of candidates who won’t be able to qualify in the direct recruitment exam for Grade III and IV posts.