Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Nalbari Commerce College Assam.

Nalbari Commerce College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors, Junior Assistant and Grade IV.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Finance

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The educational qualification of candidates and selection procedure will be as per Govt. OM No. AHE/239/2021 /68 dated 24/01/2022

Pay : As per UGC scale of pay

Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidates as on 01/01/2022 is 38 years which is relaxed up to 5 years for SC / ST candidates, 3 years for OBC / MOBC candidates and 10 years for PWD candidates

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Contractual)- B.Voc. (Information Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Candidate’s age, educational qualifications and eligibility criterions must be matched as per DHE Guideline

Pay : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidates as on 01/01/2022 is 38 years which is relaxed up to 5 years for SC / ST candidates, 3 years for OBC / MOBC candidates and 10 years for PWD candidates

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : The educational qualification, age and all other terms and conditions will be as per Assam Govt. OM. No. DHE/CE/ Misc/ 341/2016/49 dated 09-02-2017 and selection procedure will be as per Govt. letter no. DHE/CE/ Misc/ 341/2016/ 12 dated 29-04-2017

Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidates as on 01/01/2022 is 40 years for General, 42 years for Ex-Servicemen, 43 years for OBC / MOBC, 45 years for SC / ST and 50 years for PWD as on 01-01-2022

Name of post : Grade IV

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The educational qualification, age and all other terms and conditions will be as per Assam Govt. OM. No. DHE/CE/ Misc/ 341/2016/49 dated 09-02-2017 and selection procedure will be as per Govt. letter no. DHE/CE/ Misc/ 341/2016/ 12 dated 29-04-2017

Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidates as on 01/01/2022 is 40 years for General, 42 years for Ex-Servicemen, 43 years for OBC / MOBC, 45 years for SC / ST and 50 years for PWD as on 01-01-2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete bio-data and testimonials from HSLC onwards and required demand draft to Principal, Nalbari Commerce College, P.O. : Chowkbazar, Dist. : Nalbari, Assam, PIN-781334 within November 1, 2022

Application Fees :

Assistant Professor of Finance : Rs. 1500/-

Assistant Professor of B.Voc. (IT) : Rs. 1500/-

Junior Assistant & Grade-IV : Rs. 500/-

Application fees through Demand Draft must be drawn in favour of Principal, Nalbari Commerce College and payable at Nalbari, Assam.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here