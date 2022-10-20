Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of the Circle Officer Halem.

The Office of the Circle Officer Halem, Biswanath is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Officer purely on contract basis.

Name of post : Field Officer (DM)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

i) Bachelor’s degree in Science or with Statistics, Geography, Environmental Science or Geology as a subject, or diploma in Civil Engineering or Architecture from a recognized University/ Institution

ii) Computer Skills especially MS Word / Excel / Power Point / Internet usage / Emails. Preference will be given to candidates having done BCA or equivalent course on Computer Science

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Age Limit : Should not be below 21 years and above 35 years as on the 1st day of month/year (as decided), relaxable in case of SC/ST candidates as per rules

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 29th October 2022 from 10 AM at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner Biswanath

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with all original documents relating to educational qualification, Caste, age proof certificate, passport size photograph (02 copies), Permanent residence certificate and other certificates relating to additional qualification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here