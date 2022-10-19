Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in an ICMR, Govt. of India sponsored project entitled “Integrated WGS and metabolic pathway analysis for SNPs related to drug resistance for targeted drug development” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Anupam Nath Jha, Assistant Professor, Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (MBBT).

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor, Grade III & Grade IV vacancies in Nalbari Commerce College

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master’s degree (MSc / MTech) in Bioinformatics / Molecular Biology / Biotechnology / Computer Science / IT / Physics / Mathematics / Statistics with at least 60% marks or equivalent CGPA in aggregate and having qualification in NET / GATE

Fellowship: Rs. 31,000/- (Rupees thirty one thousand) only per month + HRA as admissible

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 28 years of age on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

Also read : Assam Career : NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th November 2022 at 11 AM in the Department of Molecular Biology & Biotechnology (MBBT), Tezpur University

How to apply : Candidates may appear before the interview board with original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), certificate of NET/ GATE/ DBT-JRF or similar examination qualifications, any other testimonials and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) on the day of interview.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Teaching Associate vacancy in Gauhati University

Advance copy of their CV may be sent to Dr. Anupam Nath Jha, Principal Investigator via email: anjha@tezu.ac.in on or before 5th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here