Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Ujani Majuli Kherkatia (UMK) College Majuli.

Ujani Majuli Kherkatia (UMK) College Majuli is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor, Junior Assistant, Library Bearer and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in History

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications and selection procedures will be as per Govt. OM No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications and selection procedures will be as per Govt. OM No. DHE/CE/49/2021/35 dated 25-04-2022

Name of post : Library Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Grade IV

No. of posts : 3

Eligibility Criteria : Class VIII passed

Age : 38 years for Assistant Professor and 40 years for Library Bearer and Grade IV as on 1st January, 2022 as per Govt. existing guidelines

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format along with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all certificates and marksheets to the Principal, U.M.K. College, Majuli, P.O.- Ratanpur Miri, Dist.- Majuli, PIN-785105 within November 4, 2022.

Application Fees : Rs. 1500 for Assistant Professor and Rs. 500 for Junior Assistant, Library Bearer and Grade-IV. Non-refundable Bank Draft pledged in favour of Principal, Ujani Majuli Kherkatia College should be submitted along with the application form

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here