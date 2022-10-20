Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Sreenivas Basudev (S.B.) Deorah College.

Sreenivas Basudev (S.B.) Deorah College Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

English : 1

Philosophy : 1

Pay : As per UGC Scale of Pay

Eligibility Criteria : The educational qualifications of the candidates should be as per Govt. OM AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24/01/2022.

Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidates as on 01-01-2022 is 38 years which is relaxed up to 5 years for SC / ST candidates, 3 years for OBC / MOBC candidates and 10 years for PWD candidates

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format of Director of Higher Education, Assam along with all self-attested documents and testimonials and accompanied with a demand draft of Rs. 1500/- drawn in favour of Principal, S.B. Deorah College payable at SBI, South Guwahati. The applications must reach the Principal, S.B. Deorah College, Ulubari, Guwahati-781007 on or before 2nd November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here