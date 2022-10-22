Applications are invited for various technical positions in Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA).

Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Management Specialist for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) aided project “Brahmaputra Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Program (BFRERMP)”.

Name of post : Project Management Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : ME / MTech / BE / BTech / BSc in Civil Engineering or Master’s in Project Management / Business Administration or other relevant subjects like Economics / Accounting / Finance. Candidates having advanced academic / professional qualification in Project Management will be an added advantage

Experience : A minimum of 10 years of general experience with atleast 5 years in Project Implementation and Management / Monitoring and Evaluation / Design and Supervision Management of large Infrastructure development projects.

Salary : Rs 1,00,000 – Rs 1,20,000/- per month

Age : Should not exceed 63 years of age

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format (available at FREMAA’s website) along with scanned copies of a signed cover letter and supporting documents of age, qualification and experience to ceo-fremaa@assam.gov.in and hrms-fremaa@assam.gov.in

The subject line of the mail should be mentioned as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF PROJECT MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST”.

The last date for submission of applications is 4th November 2022 by 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here