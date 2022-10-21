Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Clerk on contract basis.

Name of post : Clerk

No. of posts : 7

Salary : Rs. 16,300/- per month

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Grade-III & Grade-IV vacancies in Dimoria College

Qualification : HSC plus Certificate Course in Computer Application from a recognized Institute. Preference will be given to graduates. Minimum 1 year clerical experience

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 25th October 2022 at 10 AM in Conference Hall, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-16

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview along with Bio-data (Resume), recent passport size photograph, photocopy of PAN Card, original certificates and one set of self-attested copies of all certificates.

Also Read; Assam Career : Gauhati Medical College & Hospital Recruitment 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here