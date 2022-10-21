Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Associate-I and Junior Research Fellow (JRF).

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Design & Implementation of a hybrid underwater vehicle manipulator (HUVM) for cleaning of bio-foulings on a submerged pipeline in a sea

Essential Qualification : M.E., M. Tech or equivalent degree in Instrumentation Engineering/Electrical Engineering/Technology streams (Control/Mechatronics/Robotics) (GATE/NET qualified) with first class in B.E/B.Tech &/or M.E./M.Tech.

Desirable Qualification :

1. Masters’ Degree in Control/Mechatronics/Robotics with research experience in the field of robotics, compliant mechanism, mechatronics

2. Proficiency in MATLAB/Simulink, ROS/CAD/CAM/Solidworks and/or Python is preferred.

3. Throughout First Class in an academic career is preferred.

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Age Limit : 28 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : On performance of structural damage detection based on: mathematical and machine-learning models in harmony, and domain adaptation with scaled physical model using limited sensors

Essential Qualification : B.E./B. Tech or M.E./M. Tech in an Engineering discipline (relevant to the project e.g. Civil, Mechanical etc.) or Equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.

Desirable Experience : Specialization / expertise / experience relevant to the areas like: Vibration / Modal Testing / Computational Mechanics / Machine Learning.

Salary :

(a) Rs. 31,000/- for Gate Qualified Candidate

(b) Rs. 25,000/- for Non-Gate Qualified Candidate

Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply :

Candidates applying for the post of Project Associate-I can send the signed scanned copy of their filled-up applications along with CV and other relevant documents to Dr. Nirmalendu Debnath, PI, Dept. of CE, NIT Silchar through the email: nirmalendu@civil.nits.ac.in with subject line “Application for the post of Project Associate – I under the SERB-DST project”. Last date for receiving / submission of filled up application form is 10th November 2022

Candidates applying for the post of JRF can send the signed scanned copy of their filled-in application form along with CV, all the marksheets and certificates and one small write-up (50-100words) on how the candidate fits into the project, and all other relevant documents to the P.I. through email at koena@ei.nits.ac.in with subject line “Application for the post of JRF under SERB-DST project SPG/2021/1004750.” Last date for receiving / submission of filled up application form is 10th November 2022

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2