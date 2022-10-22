Applications are invited for various management positions in North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC).

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Executive on contractual basis for its Head Office in Guwahati.

Name of post : Project Executive

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Up to Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

i) Graduate degree from Govt. recognized University

ii) The candidates should have minimum 5 years of post qualification working experience in Govt. / Semi-Govt. / PSU / Autonomous body in Skill development, Cluster development and Sustainable Livelihood Project

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th November 2022 from 11 AM to 1 PM in NERAMAC Limited, No. 9, Rajabari Path, Ganeshguri, Guwahati-781005

How to apply : Candidates can send their resumes to amhr@neramac.com on or before 8th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here