Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR) Sonapur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Technician on a purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Project Technician

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : HSLC (10th) passed with Industrial Training Institute- ITI (Machinist/Turner) certificate.

Experience :

Essential: Minimum 03(three) years of practical experience in relevant fields. Practical experience in industrial units/private/public organizations is also acceptable.

Desirable: Knowledge of handling Lathe machine for drilling, cutting and shaping of various items is desirable.

Remuneration : Rs. 18,000/- + HRA

Age Limit : Maximum age limit for general candidates is 33 years as of September 30, 2022. Age relaxation for SC/ST/PWD/OBC/Ex-servicemen candidates will be governed as per the rules & guidelines of the Government of India.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st November 2022 at CPP-IPR, Nazirakhat, Sonapur-782402, Kamrup (M), Assam. Reporting time for the interview is from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with all their original mark sheets and certificates in support of eligibility criteria i.e. Educational Qualification (from class 10th onwards), Experience, Other qualification, Caste, Original Identity proof, Date of birth, etc. along with a set of self-attested photocopies of the same and two copies of recent passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here