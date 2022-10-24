Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Development of Transparent Polyfluorinated Polymide Films for Space Applications” at the Centre for Nanotechnology.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 31000/-

Essential Qualification: Post Graduate degree in basic science or Graduate / Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course selected through a process described through any one of the following:

1. Scholars selected through National Eligibility Test – CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE.

2. The selection process through National Level examinations conducted by CentraI Government Departments and their Agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOs, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IISc, IISCR etc.

Desirable Qualifications: M.Sc in Chemistry/Organic Chemistry/Inorganic Chemistry Preferable. Expertise in synthesis of organic compounds, inorganic compounds preferable. Required for the synthesis of Polyfluorinated Polyimide derivatives

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on 3rd November 2022 at 10 AM via Google Meet

How to apply : Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents/ certificates (Matriculation onwards) on or before 1st November,2022 (Tuesday) to the Principal Investigator Prof. Akshai Kumar Alape, Centre for Nanotechnology at akshaikumar@iitg.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here