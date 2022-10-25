Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty to teach Drama / Theatre for a period of six months on purely temporary basis in the Department of Performing Arts.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Performing Arts

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 1500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria (A or B):

A) i) Master’s Degree with 55% marks ( or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) in the relevant subject or an equivalent grade from an Indian / foreign university

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by UGC, CSIR or similar test accredited by UGC like SLET / SET or who are or have been awarded a PhD degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil / PhD degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be.

OR

B) A traditional or a professional artist with highly commendable professional achievement in the concerned subject who has : i) been a professional artist with three years’ Bachelor degree / Post Graduate Diploma with 55% marks ( or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) from the National School of Drama or any other such institution in India or abroad ; ii) five years of regular acclaimed performance at regional / national / international stage, supported by evidence; and iii) the ability to explain with logical reasoning the subject concerned and adequate knowledge to teach theory with illustrations in the discipline concerned

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 18th November 2022 at 12 PM in the Office of Head, Department of Performing Arts, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply : Candidates can submit their duly filled in prescribed application form along with all supporting documents to the email id pintutabla@gmail.com on or before 11th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here