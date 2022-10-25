Assam University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty to teach Drama / Theatre for a period of six months on purely temporary basis in the Department of Performing Arts.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Performing Arts

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 1500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria (A or B):

A) i) Master’s Degree with 55% marks ( or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) in the relevant subject or an equivalent grade from an Indian / foreign university

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by UGC, CSIR or similar test accredited by UGC like SLET / SET or who are or have been awarded a PhD degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil / PhD degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be.

OR

B) A traditional or a professional artist with highly commendable professional achievement in the concerned subject who has : i) been a professional artist with three years’ Bachelor degree / Post Graduate Diploma with 55% marks ( or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed)  from the National School of Drama or any other such institution in India or abroad ; ii) five years of regular acclaimed performance at regional / national / international stage, supported by evidence; and iii) the ability to explain with logical reasoning the subject concerned and adequate knowledge to teach theory with illustrations in the discipline concerned

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 18th November 2022 at 12 PM in the Office of Head, Department of Performing Arts, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply : Candidates can submit their duly filled in prescribed application form along with all supporting documents to the email id pintutabla@gmail.com on or before 11th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

