Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Bhogeswasri Phukanani (BP) Civil Hospital Nagaon.

Bhogeswasri Phukanani (BP) Civil Hospital Nagaon is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Counsellor and Data Manager on contractual basis.

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Post Graduate degree / diploma in Psychology / Social Work / Sociology / Anthropology / Human Development / Nursing with minimum 1 year experience of working in the field of counseling in health sector, preferably in HIV/AIDS after PG degree/diploma.

ii) For people living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV), Graduate in Psychology / Social Work /Sociology /Anthropology/ iluman Development/ Nursing with minimum 1 year experience after graduation in the field of counseling in health sector, preferably in HIV/AIDS.

iii) Diploma in Computer Applications from a Govt. recognized institute.

iv) Candidates should be proficient to read and write in English and in local language

Remuneration Rs.21,000/- per month

Age Limit : Age should not be more than 60 years as on 01/04/2022.

Name of post : Data Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate (preferably with commerce background) with Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized institute or university or “O” Level course from DOEACC.

Remuneration : Rs.21,000/- per month.

Age Limit : Age should not be more than 60 years as on 01/04/2022.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 29th October 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) Centre at Bhogeswasri Phukanani Civil Hospital (BPCH), Nagaon.

How to apply : Candidates should appear for the interview with a standard form of application along with original testimonials, a set of self-attested photocopies of all the original documents and a recent passport size photograph.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here