Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the Centre for Studies in Geography.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Centre for Studies in Geography

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MA / MSc in Geography ( minimum 55% marks) with NET / SET or PhD under UGC Regulation

Specialization : Fluvial Geomorphology

Desirable : At least two years research experience in the field of specialization

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 3rd November 2022 at 10 AM in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University

How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate, (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications for verification.

Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rs. 500/- only as Registration Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here