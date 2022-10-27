Applications are invited for various medical positions in Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited.

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Medical Officer.

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification : Candidates must have passed MBBS degree

Scale of pay : Rs. 16400-3%-40500/-, Minimum gross pay Rs. 53500/- approx.

Age Limit : 40 years as on 01.10.2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 29th October 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in Administrative Building, Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited, Namrup

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://bvfcl.com/ up to 10 AM on 29th October 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here