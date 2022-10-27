Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Associate (s) in the Department of Philosophy on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Department of Philosophy

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.A. in Philosophy

Specialization : Indian Philosophy / Religion

Salary : Rs. 23,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st November 2022 at 11 AM in Conference Hall, Secretary University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University

How to apply : Candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates.

Detailed Advertisement :Click Here