Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.
Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Associate (s) in the Department of Philosophy on purely temporary basis.
Name of post : Teaching Associate in Department of Philosophy
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : M.A. in Philosophy
Specialization : Indian Philosophy / Religion
Salary : Rs. 23,000/- per month
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st November 2022 at 11 AM in Conference Hall, Secretary University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University
How to apply : Candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates.
Detailed Advertisement :Click Here