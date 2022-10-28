Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant in the ICSSR sponsored project entitled “National Cadets Corps as an Open elective Credit Course in the Universities within the Framework of NEP 2020” under Dr. Hitesh Sharma, Department of Education.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : National Cadets Corps as an Open elective Credit Course in the Universities within the Framework of NEP 2020

Qualification : Ph.D. /M. Phil / Post graduate in social science discipline with minimum 55% marks.

Desirable: NCC C Certificate and working knowledge of qualitative and quantitative Research.

Fellowship: Rs. 16,000/- (Rupees sixteen thousand) only per month. HRA is not admissible / without any accommodation facility.

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 30 years of age on the last date of receipt of application. The upper age limit may be relaxed as per the Govt. of India rules.

How to apply : Candidates can send their CV to Dr. Hitesh Sharma, Project Director at the email id hitesh@tezu.ac.in within 10th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here