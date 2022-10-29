Applications are invited for various project based positions in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Scientist and Project Assistant under the SERB Distinguished Fellowship Project ‘Advancing the Predictability of Indian Summer Monsoon on Seasonal to Decadel Time Scales’

Name of post : Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : PhD in Physics or Atmospheric or Oceanic Sciences. Proficiency in numerical computation and large data analytics is expected

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Masters in Physics with Atmospheric Science. Proficiency in numerical computation and large data analytics is desirable

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15th November 2022 at 10 AM in the Department of Physics, Cotton University, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001, Assam

How to apply : Candidates can send their biodata including research publications if any and short write up on their research project either during PhD or MSc to Prof. BN Goswami, Investigator of the Project at bhupengoswami100@gmail.com before 15th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here