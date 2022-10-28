Applications are invited for various technical positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Scientist under a project entitled “Biofilament Derived 3D Printed Anti-Microbial Wound Dressing for Advanced Wound Care.”

Name of post : Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Biofilament Derived 3D Printed Anti-Microbial Wound Dressing for Advanced Wound Care

Essential Qualification : Master’s / Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized University /Institution or equivalent with desired experiences.

Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 40 years

Place of Posting : ORGEN facility, Biovalley Incubation Council, AMTZ, Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

How to apply : Candidates are requested to email updated CV mentioning Personal details, Educational details, Working Experience details, Skill details, etc. including relevant soft copies of the required documents to recruitment.support@niperguwahati.ac.in mentioning the subject line as “CV for Walk-In Interview of AMTZ Project Position” latest by 5th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here