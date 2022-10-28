Applications are invited for various technical positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultant (System Analyst) in the IT Cell on contract basis.

Name of post : Consultant (System Analyst)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Master’s Degree in Computer Application / Computer Science or MTech (with specialization in Computer Application) or BE / BTech in Computer Engineering / Computer Science / Computer Technology of a recognized University or equivalent

2. Five years’ experience of Electronic Data Processing, out of which atleast two years experience should be in actual programming

OR

1. Degree in Computer Application / Computer Science or Degree in Electronics / Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent

2. Seven years’ experience of Electronic Data Processing Work, out of which atleast three years experience should be in actual programming

Remuneration : Consolidated pay of Rs. 79,000/- per month for non-pensioners. The fees and age limit of pensioner shall be fixed as per Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure OM F. No. 3-25/ 202020-E. IIIA dated 09.12.2020

Age Limit : 45 years

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed format along with self-certified connected supporting documents in respect of educational qualifications etc. by hard copy to the Establishment Section-I, NEIGRIHMS, Administrative Block latest by 11th November 2022.

The candidate may also submit their application by email to neigri.estii@gmail.com followed by submission of hard copy.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here