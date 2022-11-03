Applications are invited for various technical positions in North Eastern Police Academy

North Eastern Police Academy Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 33 vacant positions.

Name of post : MTS (Cook)

No. of posts : 3

Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)

Name of post : MTS (Masalchi)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)

Name of post : MTS (Water Carrier)

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)

Name of post : Pump Operator

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-2 (19,900-63,200)

Name of post : Plumber

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-2 (19,900-63,200)

Name of post : Electrician

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-2 (19,900-63,200)

Name of post : Life Guard

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Level-2 (19,900-63,200)

Name of post : MTS (Sweeper)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)

Name of post : MTS (Syce)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)

Name of post : Constable (MT)

No. of posts : 5

Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)

Name of post : Constable (Motor Mechanic)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)

Name of post : Constable (Band)

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)

Name of post : Constable (GD)

No. of posts : 12

Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)

Eligibility Criteria : Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board or Institution along with relevant trade qualifications

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above posts will be held on 12th December 2022 and 19th December 2022 in in North Eastern Police Academy, Umsaw, Dist- Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya, PIN-793123

How to apply : Candidates should appear for interview with applications in prescribed format and original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here