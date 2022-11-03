Meghalaya Jobs

Applications are invited for various technical positions in North Eastern Police Academy

North Eastern Police Academy Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 33 vacant positions.

Name of post : MTS (Cook)

No. of posts : 3

Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)

Name of post : MTS (Masalchi)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)

Name of post : MTS (Water Carrier)

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)

Name of post : Pump Operator

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-2 (19,900-63,200)

Name of post : Plumber

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-2 (19,900-63,200)

Name of post : Electrician

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-2 (19,900-63,200)

Name of post : Life Guard

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Level-2 (19,900-63,200)

Name of post : MTS (Sweeper)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)

Name of post : MTS (Syce)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)

Name of post : Constable (MT)

No. of posts : 5

Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)

Name of post : Constable (Motor Mechanic)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)

Name of post : Constable (Band)

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)

Name of post : Constable (GD)

No. of posts : 12

Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)

Eligibility Criteria : Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board or Institution along with relevant trade qualifications

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above posts will be held on 12th December 2022 and 19th December 2022 in in North Eastern Police Academy, Umsaw, Dist- Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya, PIN-793123

How to apply : Candidates should appear for interview with applications in prescribed format and original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

