Applications are invited for various technical positions in North Eastern Police Academy
North Eastern Police Academy Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 33 vacant positions.
Name of post : MTS (Cook)
No. of posts : 3
Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)
Name of post : MTS (Masalchi)
No. of posts : 1
Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)
Name of post : MTS (Water Carrier)
No. of posts : 2
Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)
Name of post : Pump Operator
No. of posts : 1
Pay : Level-2 (19,900-63,200)
Name of post : Plumber
No. of posts : 1
Pay : Level-2 (19,900-63,200)
Name of post : Electrician
No. of posts : 1
Pay : Level-2 (19,900-63,200)
Name of post : Life Guard
No. of posts : 2
Pay : Level-2 (19,900-63,200)
Name of post : MTS (Sweeper)
No. of posts : 1
Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)
Name of post : MTS (Syce)
No. of posts : 1
Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)
Name of post : Constable (MT)
No. of posts : 5
Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)
Name of post : Constable (Motor Mechanic)
No. of posts : 1
Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)
Name of post : Constable (Band)
No. of posts : 2
Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)
Name of post : Constable (GD)
No. of posts : 12
Pay : Level-1 (18,000-56,900)
Eligibility Criteria : Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board or Institution along with relevant trade qualifications
Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above posts will be held on 12th December 2022 and 19th December 2022 in in North Eastern Police Academy, Umsaw, Dist- Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya, PIN-793123
How to apply : Candidates should appear for interview with applications in prescribed format and original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here