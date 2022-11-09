Applications are invited for various technical positions in Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).

Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Deputy Director (Finance & Accounts), EDP Assistant, Junior Hydrographic Surveyor, Stenographer and Lower Division Clerk by direct recruitment at its headquarters, Noida and Regional Offices.

Name of post : Deputy Director (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 2

Pay Level : Level – 11 (Pay Range 67700-208700)

Educational Qualification :

i) Degree of a recognized University with professional qualification of passing of final exam of Institute of Charted Accountants or the SAS Commercial Examination of Indian Audit & Accounts Department or Member of any of the organized Accounts & Audit Service.

OR

ii) 5 years’ regular service in Supervisory capacity in commercial accounts in Finance or Accounts Department of the Central/State Govt or semi-govt or organization or PSU in the post of Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. (Pre-revised PB-3, Rs.15600-39100+ GP Rs.5400)

Desirable: A Degree or Diploma in Business Management

Name of post : EDP Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Pay Level : Level – 06 (Pay Range 35400-112400)

Educational Qualification :

i) Degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology or equivalent

ii) One year experience in Data Entry Operations on Electronic Data Processing machine.

Name of post : Junior Hydrographic Surveyor (JHS)

No. of posts : 3

Pay Level : Level – 06 (Pay Range 35400-112400)

Educational Qualification : Degree in Civil Engineering Or Diploma in Civil Engineering with 3 years’ experience in Hydrography / land survey Or SR I /II certificate of the Indian Navy with 7 years’ experience in Hydrography.

Name of post : Stenographer-D

No. of posts : 4

Pay Level : Level –4 (Pay Range 25500-81100)

Educational Qualification :

i) 12th class or equivalent from recognized Board or University.

ii) Skill Test Norms Dictation: 10 mts@ 80 w.p.m. Transcription: 65 mts. (English) 75 mts. (Hindi) (on Manual Typewriter) or 50 mts (English) 65 mts. (Hindi) on Computer

Name of post : Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

No. of posts : 4

Pay Level : Level –02 (Pay Range 19900-63200)

Educational Qualification :

i) 12th class or equivalent from recognized Board or University.

ii) Typing Speed 30 w.p.m. in English or 25 w.p.m. in Hindi on manual typewriter.

OR

A typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on computer. (35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://iwai.nic.in/ from 18th November 2022 to 17th December 2022

Application Fees : Candidates belonging to GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) are required to pay a Non-Refundable fee of ? 500/- (Five Hundred Rupees Only). Candidates belonging to SC / ST, PWD and EWS Categories are required to pay of ? 200/- (Two Hundred Rupees Only) which will be refunded (excluding bank charges, if any) to them in case only one application is submitted by one candidate and if they appear for the online test.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here