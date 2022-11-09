COVID-19 and dengue have become two of the most common health issues of the 21st century that is taking a toll on the health of many persons across the world.

Both COVID-19 and dengue are caused by viruses and thereby termed as viral infections or diseases.

While COVID-19 spreads mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, Dengue virus is transmitted to a healthy person when he / she gets bitten by an infected Aedes species mosquito (Aedes aegypti or Aedes albopictus).

According to the United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC), the symptoms of coronavirus include mostly includes fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

The emergency warning signs of COVID-19 include trouble in breathing, persistent pain or pressure in chest, inability to stay awake, pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds.

The healthcare organization says that the common symptoms of dengue includes fever with aches and pains (mostly eye pain, muscle, joint or bone pain) , nausea, vomiting and rashes.

If you develop signs of fever along with stomach pain or had vomited at least three times for 24 hours, you should immediately get yourself tested for dengue.

Moreover, if you develop signs of fever along with mood changes like frequent tiredness, irritability or restlessness, you should immediately seek medical attention as these are also warning signs of dengue as per US CDC.

If you notice bleeding from nose or gums or in your vomit and stool, the US CDC advises you to consult a doctor immediately as these are warning signs of dengue.

The US CDC advises that if you think of having contacted dengue, be in rest as much as possible, take paracetamol to control fever and relieve pain and also keep drinking water regularly to keep your body hydrated.