Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 25 vacant posts of Managers in various disciplines.

Name of post : Manager

No. of posts : 25

Discipline wise vacancies :

Business Analyst : 1

Data Engineer : 2

Cloud Engineer : 1

Data Scientist : 1

Network Security Engineer : 1

Oracle DBA : 2

Middleware Engineer : 1

Server Administrator : 2

Routing & Switching Engineer : 2

Hardware Engineer : 1

Solution Architect : 1

Digital Banking (RTGS / NEFT) : 1

Digital Banking (Debit Card & ATM Switch) : 1

ATM Managed Services & ATM Switch : 2

Merchant Accquisition : 1

Digital Banking (IB, MB, UPI) : 3

Digital Banking (Reconciliation) : 1

Compliance & Audit : 1

Qualification : Full Time B E / B Tech in Computer Science /IT / Electronics & Communications

/Electrical & Electronics Engineering (Please go through the detailed advertisement, the link of which is given below)

Experience : Minimum 3 years of experience in technical areas (Please go through the detailed advertisement, the link of which is given below)

Scale of pay (in Rupees) : 48,170 – 1,740 / 1 – 49,910 – 1,990 / 10 – 69,810

Age Limit : The required Minimum Age to apply for all the posts is 25 and Maximum Age is 30 for all posts. Relaxation in maximum age for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD/Ex-Servicemen will be as per extant Government Guidelines

Selection Procedure : Selection will be made based on an Online Examination followed by Interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.iob.in/ up to 30th November 2022

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges) : INR 100.00

For all others (Including OBC & EWS) : INR 500.00

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here