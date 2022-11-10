TV actor Juhi Parmar has shared some effective home remedies to take care of your beauty problems.

Parmar, who became a household name after playing the lead role in the TV serial Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, often shares various lifestyle hacks on her Instagram handle.

Here are some beauty remedies recommended by the actor that you can make and use at home-

I) Sun Tan Pack

Take a tablespoon of gram flour and coffee powder in a bowl along with some coconut oil and aloe vera gel. Mix all the ingredients thoroughly and apply on all the affected areas including face and neck. Wash it after 10-15 minutes. Parmar advises her fans to not expect a miracle immediately after applying this beauty pack and suggested them to use it for a couple of times to get desired results. Parmar’s four-ingredient face pack that can be made easily with the help of these ingredients will help you in getting rid of the tan that you normally get when your skin is much exposed to sunlight.

II) Youthful Looking Skin Remedy

Parmar has also suggested a beauty remedy for youthful looking skin that you can use once a week for best results. Mash half portion of an overripe banana in a bowl and add two tablespoons of curd to it. Apply all over your face and neck and then wash it off after 10-15 minutes. The actor said that yoghurt helps in minimising the pores and tightens the skin. Parmar also claimed that bananas can restore moisture and hydrate the skin besides producing collagen which helps in making the face look firm and youthful.

III) Acne and Pimple Solution

To get rid of the common and irritating skin problems like acne, pimples, dark spots and oily skin, Parmar recommends using of two simple kitchen ingredients i.e. tomatoes and honey. Cut a whole tomato in half and take one portion for using it for your face pack. Pour honey on top of the tomato slice and rub in on your face thoroughly for 3-5 minutes. She suggested the daily use of this simple face pack for getting best results.

IV) Eye Care

Eyes are the organs that get tired due to hectic pressure of our daily lives and as a result it becomes puffy and soon dark circles are formed over it. To take care of your tired eyes, Parmar advises you to take some milk, rose water and aloe vera gel in a bowl, mix it and then refrigerate the whole mixture for 15-20 minutes. After taking the bowl out of the fridge, dip cotton balls in it and apply it over the eyes. Relax for 20 minutes with the soaked cotton balls over your eyes and then wash it off. The actor advises using this eye care remedy everyday for getting good benefits.