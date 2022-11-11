Applications are invited for various managerial positions in AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL).

AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Executive and Junior Executive in various disciplines.

Name of post : Executive-Finance (Senior Level)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Candidate should be a CA/ICWA with minimum 10 years of post-qualification experience or CA/ICWA (Inter) M.com with 15 years’ experience in Finance in a reputed Company. The individual must have compiled and finalized Annual and quarterly accounts of company and shall have good exposure to taxation matters of the company. The engagement would be on FTE

basis for a period of 5 years extendable depending upon requirement of the co. and performance

of the candidate.

Salary : Rs. 120000/- per month

Upper age limit : 45 years for General candidates, 48 years for OBC Candidates and 50 years for SC / ST Candidates

Name of post : Executive Finance -Level II

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Candidate should be a CA/ICWA/ with minimum 07 years of post-qualification experience or CA/ICWA (Inter)/M.com with 12 years’ experience in Finance in a reputed Company. The candidate with working experience in Aviation/ MRO industry and working experience in

SAP/ERP will be given preference. The engagement would be on FTE basis for a period of 5 years extendable depending upon requirement of the co. and performance of the candidate.

Salary : Rs. 100000/- per month

Upper age limit : 40 years for General candidates, 43 years for OBC Candidates and 45 years for SC / ST Candidates

Name of post : Executive-Finance

No. of posts : 9

Qualification : MBA/CA/ICWA or equivalent in Finance with minimum 05 years of service of experience or CA/ICWA (Inter) with 07 years of experience in Finance in a reputed Company. Preference would be given to those who are having experience in Aviation Industry. The engagement would be on FTEs basis for a period of 05 years extendable for 05 years at a time depending upon the requirement of the company and performance of the candidate.

Salary : Rs. 80000/- per month

Upper age limit : 35 years for General candidates, 38 years for OBC Candidates and 40 years for SC / ST Candidates

Name of post : Junior Executive-Finance

No. of posts : 14

Qualification : Candidates should be an Inter Chartered Accountant / Inter cost and management Accountant or full time MBA in Finance from recognized university/institute with minimum 03 years of post qualification experience in Finance in a reputed Co. The candidate with working experience in Aviation / MRO industry and working experience in SAP/ERP will be given preference.

Salary : Rs. 50000/- per month

Upper age limit : 30 years for General candidates, 33 years for OBC Candidates and 35 years for SC / ST Candidates

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interview for the above positions will be held as per the following schedules-

Date- 14th November 2022, Time- 9:30 AM to 12 PM, Venue- 2nd Floor, CRA Building, Safdarjung Airport Complex, Aurobindo Marg, Jor Bagh, New Delhi-110003

Date- 21st November 2022, Time-9:30 AM to 12 PM, Venue- Air India Engineering Services Ltd., APU Centre, Personnel Department, 1st Floor, New Technical Area, DUM DUM, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700052

Date- 28th November 2022, Time-9:30 AM to 12 PM, Venue- AIESL, Personnel Department,New Engineering Complex, Sahar, Vile Parle (East), Near Bamanwada, Cigarette Factory, Mumbai-400099

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with the application form in prescribed format and the following documents-

i. A recent passport size coloured photograph pasted in the space provided in the Application

Format.

ii. One set of self-attested photocopies of supporting testimonials for date of birth, citizenship,

caste, qualification, experience, salary, etc. will be required to be submitted with the application. In case copies of required documents/ certificates are not submitted with the application, the application will be rejected. Original certificateswill be required at the time of Interview.

iii. The Demand Draft for an amount of Rs.1,500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred only)

drawn in favour of AI Engineering Services Limited, payable at New Delhi (Not Applicable for

SC/ST).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here