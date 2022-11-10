Applications are invited for various medical and paramedical positions in Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital Shillong.

Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Medical Officer, Physician Assistant and Counsellor.

Name of post : Medical Officers

Qualification: MBBS from any recognized University

Salary : Rs 40000 /- per Month plus other allowances admissible

Name of post : Physician Assistant

Qualification: BSc in Physician Assistant from any recognized University

Salary : Rs 9000 /- per Month + other allowances admissible

Name of post : Counsellor

Qualification: Post Graduate in Counseling Psychology/ Clinical Psychology from any recognized University

Salary: Rs. 9,000/- per month + Other Admissible Allowances

How to apply : Candidates may submit their applications with Certificates to the Medical Superintendent on or before 18th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here