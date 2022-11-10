Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant HR Officer.

Name of post : Assistant HR Officer

No. of posts : 1 [Reserved for PwBD-HH]

Qualification : Regular / Full-time Bachelor’s Degree with 2 years regular/full-time PG Degree / PG Diploma /MBA / MSW / MA (3+2 years after 10+2) with specialization in Human Resources / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations / Labour Management / Organizational Development / Human Resource Development / Labour Welfare etc., from Institutes / Universities

recognized by appropriate statutory authorities in the Country.

Pay Scale : Rs.30,000 – Rs.1,20,000/-

Maximum Age : 35 years as on 29-11-2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications duly filled, in the prescribed format as at Appendix-A along with the certificates / documents (self-attested Photocopies) in proof of Age, Qualification, Experience, Training, Caste (SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/EWS Certificate in the prescribed format), Disability Certificate, Ex-servicemen discharge book (as applicable), etc. by post to Chief Manager (HR), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Accessories Division, HAL Post Office, Ayodhya Road, Lucknow (U.P.) – 226 016

Candidates are requested to compulsorily super-scribe the envelope with the Name of the post they are applying for (i.e. Application for the post of “Assistant HR Officer (Grade-I) under PwBD-HH Category”

Last date for receipt of applications at HAL Office is November 29, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here