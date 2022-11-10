Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Registrar.

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Pay Level: 14 (Rs. 144200 – Rs. 218200) plus DA and other allowances at Central Govt. rates as applicable for the Institute from time to time.

Essential Qualification: Master’s Degree from a recognized University with at least 55% of marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

Experience: At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level –11 (AGP of Rs. 7000 as per 6th CPC) and above along with experience in educational administration or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level -12 (AGP of Rs. 8000 as per 6th CPC) and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration.

Or

Comparable experience in a Research Establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.

Or

15 years of Administrative experience, of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Age Limit : Not less than 50 years and not more than 57 years as on 12.12.2022. The post is for a tenure of 5 years or till the incumbent attains the age of 62 years, whichever is earlier, or as fixed by Govt. of India by orders issued in this regard from time to time.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://online.iitg.ac.in/ora from 5 PM of 11th November 2022 till 5 PM of 12th December 2022.

After submission of online application form, the applicants are to take a print out of the

application form. A copy of the same along with required documents should be sent

through proper channel/employer in a sealed envelope superscribing ‘Application for the post of Registrar’ to the Director, IIT Guwahati, Guwahati- 781039 so as to reach the Institute on or before 5 P.M. (IST) of 27th December 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here