Applications are invited for 26 vacant teaching positions in North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) Arunachal Pradesh.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professors and Associate Professors in various disciplines.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 14

Department wise vacancies :

Agricultural Engineering : 1

Civil Engineering : 1

Computer Science & Engineering : 1

Electrical Engineering : 1

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 1

Mechanical Engineering : 1

Forestry : 1

Physics : 2

Chemistry : 2

Mathematics : 1

HSS : 1

CMS : 1

Qualification & Experience :

a) PhD degree in relevant field and First class or equivalent at either Master’s or Bachelor’s level in the relevant branch

AND

b) Minimum of 10 years of experience in teaching / research / industry out of which atleast 3 years shall be at a post equivalent to that of an Associate Professor

AND

c) At least 6 research publications at the level of Associate Professors in SCI journals / UGC / AICTE approved list of journals and at least 2 successful PhD guided as Supervisor / Co-supervisor till date of eligibility.

OR

At least research publications at the level of Associate Professors in SCI journals / UGC / AICTE approved list of journals and at least 2 successful PhD guided as Supervisor / Co-supervisor till date of eligibility.

Scale of pay : Level-14, Entry pay Rs. 144200/-

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 12

Department wise vacancies :

Agricultural Engineering : 1

Civil Engineering : 1

Computer Science & Engineering : 2

Electrical Engineering : 2

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 1

Physics : 1

Mathematics : 2

HSS : 1

CMS : 1

Qualification & Experience :

a) PhD degree in relevant field and First class or equivalent at either Master’s or Bachelor’s level in the relevant branch

AND

b) At least 6 research publications in SCI journals / UGC / AICTE approved list of journals

AND

Minimum 8 years of experience in teaching / research / industry out of which 2 years shall be post PhD experience

Scale of pay : Level-13A1, Entry pay Rs. 131400/-

How to apply : Candidates can send soft copy of their applications in prescribed format through the website https://www.nerist.ac.in/ through email to faculty-recruitment2022@nerist.ac.in. The last date for submission of applications through email is 6th December 2022 (up to 5 PM)

Candidates should send printed and signed hard copy of applications along with certified copies of all certificates / documents, two copies of recent passport size photographs (one should be pasted on the form) and a non-refundable application fees of Rs. 500/- (SC / ST candidates are exempted) in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of Director, NERIST and payable at SBI, NERIST Nirjuli (Code No. 18744) Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. The applications should reach the Registrar, NERIST, Nirjuli, PIN-791109, Arunachal Pradesh by Registered / Speed Post only superscribing the envelope as “Application for the post of Professor / Associate Professor.” Last date for submission of hard copies of applications is 15th December 2022 (up to 5 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here