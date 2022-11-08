Assam Career

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Private Secretary.

Name of post : Private Secretary

No. of posts : 2

Scale of pay : Rs. 22000-87000/- + GP Rs. 9100/-

Qualification :

a) Degree in Law or Commerce from a recognized University

b) He / she should have good knowledge of Word Processing in Computer.

Experience : Must have worked as PA under any Heads of Department in Government or Public Sector Undertaking for atleast 3 years and must have an experience of 10 years in service.

Age Limit : Minimum 40 years as on 1st January 2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format as given in Annexure-II, duly completed and signed, along with self attested photocopy of all relevant documents in support of age, educational qualificationAssam Career : Apply for Assistant Project Engineer vacancy in IIT Guwahatis, experience, etc. to the Secretary, Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission, ASEB Campus, Six Mile, Guwahati – 781001 within 25th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

