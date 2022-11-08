Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission.
Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Private Secretary.
Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Dibrugarh University
Name of post : Private Secretary
No. of posts : 2
Scale of pay : Rs. 22000-87000/- + GP Rs. 9100/-
Qualification :
a) Degree in Law or Commerce from a recognized University
b) He / she should have good knowledge of Word Processing in Computer.
Experience : Must have worked as PA under any Heads of Department in Government or Public Sector Undertaking for atleast 3 years and must have an experience of 10 years in service.
Age Limit : Minimum 40 years as on 1st January 2022
Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Project Engineer vacancy in IIT Guwahati
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format as given in Annexure-II, duly completed and signed, along with self attested photocopy of all relevant documents in support of age, educational qualificationAssam Career : Apply for Assistant Project Engineer vacancy in IIT Guwahatis, experience, etc. to the Secretary, Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission, ASEB Campus, Six Mile, Guwahati – 781001 within 25th November 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here