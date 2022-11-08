Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Project Engineer in the project entitled, “An Energy Efficient IOT Processor built using an Optimized Near-Threshold Voltage Standard Cell Library” at the Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering.

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : An M.Tech (VLSI) or BTech (Electronics) with preferably 1 year of work experience with the knowledge of embedded systems/ VLSI/C/C++ etc. is desired

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on 19th November 2022 from 11.00 AM – 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM – 5.00 PM via Google Meet. The link will be posted on http://www.iitg.ac.in/trivedi/ and sent to the registered candidates.

How to apply : Candidates may appear in the online interview along with an application/CV registered at the link https://forms.gle/JwDUnHCAN6CiSE4A6 giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc.

Candidates also have to submit photocopies of relevant documents in a single PDF file only containing all the documents (i.e. mark sheets, copy of the degree certificates, work experience certificates, caste certificate etc.) at the email address gtiitgprojectpositions@gmail.com by 15 November 2022 (Tuesday) having a subject line “Application for the post of Assistant Project Engineer” in the project entitled, ” An Energy Efficient IOT Processor built using an Optimized Near-Threshold Voltage Standard Cell Library”.

Last date for submission of applications is 15th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here