Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of Deputy Commissioner Kamrup.

The Office of Deputy Commissioner Kamrup is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 30 vacant positions of Mandal.

Name of post : Mandal

No. of posts : 30

Qualification :

(a) The candidate must have passed HSLC examination or equivalent examination.

(b) The candidates must possess a valid 6(Six) months RCCC training passed certificate from Assam Surveys &Settlement Training Centre, Dakhingaon, Guwahati.

(c) The candidates should possess minimum 6(six) month diploma/certificate in computer proficiency from a Govt. recognized institute.

Age : Candidates must not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on 1st January 2022. The upper age limit is relaxable by 3 years in case of candidates of OBC / MOBC, 5 years in case of candidates of SC & ST and 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://niyukti.assam.gov.in/lmkamrup/ up to midnight of 5th December 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here