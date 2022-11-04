Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Sainik School Goalpara.

Sainik School Goalpara is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Mess Manager on temporary basis.

Name of post : Mess Manager

No. of posts : 1

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Computer Programmer vacancy in BBCI Guwahati

Essential Qualification:

(i) Matriculation or equivalent.

(ii) Diploma/Degree in catering from a recognized institution.

(iii) At least five years experience of running a catering organization independently in the civil, Defence Services or in any other similar organization.

(iv) Ability to maintain Mess accounts.

(v) Knowledge of Computer

Desirable Qualification: JCO or equivalent from catering trade or with more than 5 years catering experience.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Project Associate vacancy in Cotton University

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Age : Should not be below 18 and above 50 years as on 31 October 2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 14th November 2022 at 9 AM in Sainik School Goalpara, PO : Rajapara, Dist : Goalpara, Assam – 783133

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in Tezpur University

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with a resume along with passport size photograph, full address with contact number, Aadhar Card, all original and photocopies of mark sheets, other testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here