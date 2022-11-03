Applications are invited for various project based positions in Cotton University Guwahati.

Cotton University Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I in the Department of Chemistry under a DST-SERB funded project entitled “Purely Organic Molecular Container Based on Redox Active Expanded Porphyrin.”

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MSc in Chemistry from a recognized university with a minimum of 60% marks (or equivalent grade points)

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with biodata by email to tridib.sarma@cottonuniversity.ac.in by November 15, 2022

Candidates can also send their applications by post to Dr. Tridib Sarma (Principal Investigator), Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, Cotton University, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001, Assam by November 15, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here