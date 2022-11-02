Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of District & Sessions Judge South Salmara Mankachar.

The Office of Office of District & Sessions Judge South Salmara Mankachar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Process Server.

Name of post : Process Server

No. of posts : 3

Pay Scale : PB Rs. 14000-60500 + GP Rs. 5200/- (PB-2)

Qualification : Graduate (in any discipline) with knowledge of Assamese language

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form of application published in Part-IX of Assam Gazette along with self-attested copies of testimonials and three copies of recent passport size photographs signed by the candidate on the reverse side duly in a sealed envelope to the Office of the District & Sessions Judge, South Salmara Mankachar, P.O- Fekamari, P.S- South Salmara, PIN-783135, District- South Salmara Mankachar(Assam) on or before November 30, 2022

