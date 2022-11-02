Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Biswanath.

The Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Biswanath is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Peon, Chowkidar and Driver.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : PB Rs. 12000-52000 + GP Rs. 3900/-

Qualification : Class VIII pass but those passing Class XII or above shall not be eligible

Name of post : Chowkidar

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : PB Rs. 12000-52000 + GP Rs. 3900/-

Qualification : Class VIII pass but those passing Class XII or above shall not be eligible

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : PB Rs. 14000-60500 + GP Rs. 5200/-

Qualification :

i) Minimum Class VIII pass

ii) Must possess valid Professional / Transport Driving License

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form of application published in Part-IX of Assam Gazette along with self-attested copies of testimonials and three copies of recent passport size photographs signed by the candidate on the reverse side duly in a sealed envelope to The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Biswanath, District Judicial Court Campus, Biswanath, P.O. & P.S. – Biswanath Chariali, PIN-784176, Dist.- Biswanath, Assam by 4 PM of November 16, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here