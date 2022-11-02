Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Khowang College Assam.

Khowang College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistant and Library Bearer.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Associate Professor and Assistant Professor vacancies in LGBRIMH

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce from a recognized University with a Diploma or Certificate Course of Computer Operation of minimum three months duration. The candidates should have the working knowledge in Assamese and English typing in MS Word and simple Excel.

Also read : Assam Career : Cement Corporation of India Limited Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Library Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age : Age of candidates for Grade-III and Grade-IV posts should not be more than 40 years of age as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST, 3 years for OBC / MOBC and 2 years for Ex-servicemen.

Also read : Assam Career : Nowgong Girls’ College Recruitment 2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Assam Gazette (Part-IX) Standard Form of Application and self-attested copies of all testimonials that must be accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- for Grade-III and Rs. 400/- for Grade-IV drawn in favour of Principal, Khowang College, Khowang payable at State Bank of India, Khowang Branch (SBIN0014789). The applications must reach the Principal, Khowang College, P.O.- Khowang Ghat, Dist.-Dibrugarh, Assam within November 15, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here