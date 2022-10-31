Applications are invited for various technical positions in Cement Corporation of India Limited.
Cement Corporation of India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Mines Foreman and Mines Geologist on fixed term contractual basis at Bokajan Cement Factory Karbi Anglong.
Name of post : Mines Foreman
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month
Qualification : Minimum 12th pass / Diploma in Mining Engineering
Experience : Mines Forman certificate of Competency (Restricted) issued by DGMS as per MMR 1961 with minimum 03 years experience of Opencast Metalliferous Mines. Preference will be given to experience in Limestone Mines/higher educational qualification.
Name of post : Geologist
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month
Qualification : Degree in MSc Geology
Experience : Minimum 2 years experience of opencast Metalliferous Mines. Preference will be given to experience in Limestone Mines/higher educational qualification.
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 19th November 2022 at 9 AM in Bokajan Cement Factory, Cement Corporation of India Limited, P.O.- Bokajan Cement Factory, Dist.- Karbi Anglong, Assam, Pin- 782490
How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with their applications in prescribed (available in the website https://www.cciltd.in/ ), all the original documents /certificate of qualification & experience and self attested copies of certificates.A
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Application Form : Click Here