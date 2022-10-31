Applications are invited for various technical positions in Cement Corporation of India Limited.

Cement Corporation of India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Mines Foreman and Mines Geologist on fixed term contractual basis at Bokajan Cement Factory Karbi Anglong.

Name of post : Mines Foreman

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification : Minimum 12th pass / Diploma in Mining Engineering

Experience : Mines Forman certificate of Competency (Restricted) issued by DGMS as per MMR 1961 with minimum 03 years experience of Opencast Metalliferous Mines. Preference will be given to experience in Limestone Mines/higher educational qualification.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Teaching Associate vacancy in Gauhati University

Name of post : Geologist

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Qualification : Degree in MSc Geology

Experience : Minimum 2 years experience of opencast Metalliferous Mines. Preference will be given to experience in Limestone Mines/higher educational qualification.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for 35 vacancies in Directorate of Agriculture

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 19th November 2022 at 9 AM in Bokajan Cement Factory, Cement Corporation of India Limited, P.O.- Bokajan Cement Factory, Dist.- Karbi Anglong, Assam, Pin- 782490

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with their applications in prescribed (available in the website https://www.cciltd.in/ ), all the original documents /certificate of qualification & experience and self attested copies of certificates.A

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Personal Assistant vacancy in BBCI Guwahati

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Application Form : Click Here