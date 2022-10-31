Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Personal Assistant (PA) to Director (Secretarial Staff) on contract basis (through third party).

Name of post : Personal Assistant (PA) to Director (Secretarial Staff)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university with one year diploma in computer application. Minimum one year working experience as Secretarial Staff is desirable. Candidate must be fluent in English, Assamese and Hindi. Preference will be given to candidate having diploma in secretarial course.

Salary : Rs. 17000-25000/- per month

Age : Below 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th November 2022 at 10 AM in Conference Hall (2nd Floor, OPD Building), Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-16.

How to apply : Candidates may come to the walk-in- interview along with Bio-Data (Resume), recent passport size photograph, photocopy of PANCARD, original certificates and one set of attested copies of all certificates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here