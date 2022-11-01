Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various disciplines.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 4

Subject wise vacancies :

Pathology : 1

Microbiology : 1

Psychiatric Nursing : 1

Psychiatric Social Work : 1

Essential Qualification

Pathology & Microbiology :

(i) A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II or the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956(102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part- II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956(102 of 1956).

(ii) Post-graduate degree in the concerned speciality mentioned in Section -A of Schedule-VI or equivalent recognized DNB qualification awarded by National Board of Examination

Psychiatric Nursing & Psychiatric Social Work :

(i) I or II class (55%) Master’s Degree in Psychiatric Nursing/ Social Work

(ii) M.Phil in in Psychiatric Social Work or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution.

(iii) Ph.D in Psychiatric Social Work/ Psychiatric Nursing from a recognized Institution/ University

Essential Experience :

Pathology & Microbiology : At least five years teaching experience as Senior Resident/ Demonstrator/Registrar/ Lecturer in the concerned Specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the first post graduate degree out of which at least two years shall be as Assistant Professor.

Psychiatric Nursing & Psychiatric Social Work : At least 5 years teaching & research experience in concerned specialty /out of which 2 years as Assistant Professor in a recognized Institute.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 5

Subject wise vacancies :

Pathology : 1

Neurology : 1

PSW : 1

CP : 1

Psychiatric Nursing : 1

Essential Qualification

Pathology & Neurology :

(i) A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II or the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956(102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part- II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956(102 of 1956).

(ii) Post-graduate degree in the concerned speciality mentioned in Section -A of Schedule-Vl or equivalent recognized DNB qualification awarded by National Board of Examination

PSW & CP :

(i) I or II class (55%) Master’s Degree in Social Work / Psychology

(ii) M.Phil in in Psychiatric Social Work / Clinical Psychology or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution.

(iii) Ph.D in Psychiatric Social Work/ Clinical Psychology from a recognized Institution/ University

Psychiatric Nursing :

(i) I or II class (55%) Master’s Degree in Psychiatric Nursing

(ii) PhD in Psychiatric Nursing from a recognized Institution/ University

Essential Experience :

Pathology & Neurology : At least three years teaching experience as Senior Resident/ Demonstrator/Registrar/ Lecturer in the concerned Specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the first post graduate degree

PSW & CP : 3 years teaching /clinical /research experience in the concerned subject after Ph.D degree.

Psychiatric Nursing : 3 years teaching /clinical /research experience in the concerned subject after Ph.D degree.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format which is to be accompanied with a Bank Draft of Rs. 100 /- (exempted for categories as per Govt. of India rules) to be drawn in favour of the Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur payable at Tezpur along with self-attested copies of all certificates/one PP size photograph so as to reach to the Deputy Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001 latest by 21.11.2022 within working hours. The envelope containing the application should be super-scribed with “Application for the post of………….”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here