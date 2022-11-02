Applications are invited for various project based positions in Nowgong Girls’ College Assam.

Nowgong Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant under the project titled “Synthesis and Material Properties of Hetroatom Doped Nanographene”sponsored by Science & Research Board (SERB), Government of India, New Delhi under Start up Research Grant (SRG) scheme.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MSc in Chemistry / MSc with specialization in Organic / Inorganic Chemistry with good academic records. Preference will be given to candidates who have qualified NET / GATE examination

How to apply : Candidates may apply by sending their CVs to the Project Investigator (PI) via email to hemanta.gu@gmail.com by November 13, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here