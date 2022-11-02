Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Oil India Higher Secondary School Duliajan.
Oil India Higher Secondary School Duliajan is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teachers and Librarian purely on contractual basis.
Name of post : Contractual Teacher (Business Studies)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
(i) Must have passed M.Com from a Government Recognized University/Institute with minimum 50% marks.
(ii) Must have passed Major in Business Administration /Marketing Management/Business Management in Graduation from a Government Recognized University/Institute with minimum 50% marks.
(iii) Must have passed B.Ed from Government Recognized University/Institute
Emoluments :
Fixed emolument: Rs. 19,500.00 (Rupees Nineteen Thousand and Five Hundred) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.
Variable emolument: Rs. 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred and fifty) only per day for each working day
Age : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum: Gen: 40 years
Name of post : Contractual Teacher (Mathematics)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
(i) Must have passed M.A/M.Sc in Mathematics from a Government Recognized University/Institute with minimum 50% marks.
(ii) Must have passed Major in Mathematics in Graduation from a Government Recognized University/Institute with minimum 50% marks.
(iii) Must have passed B.Ed from Government Recognized University/Institute
Emoluments :
Fixed emolument: Rs. 19,500.00 (Rupees Nineteen Thousand and Five Hundred) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.
Variable emolument: Rs. 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred and fifty) only per day for each working day
Age : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum: Gen: 40 years
Name of post : Contractual Teacher (Fine Arts)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Must have passed Bachelor degree in Fine Arts from a Government Recognized University /Institute with minimum 50% marks.
Emoluments :
Fixed emolument : Rs.16,640.00 (Rupees Sixteen Thousand Six Hundred and Forty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.
Variable emolument: Rs. 640.00 (Rupees Six Hundred and Forty) only per day for each working day.
Age : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum: Gen: 40 years
Name of post : Contractual Teacher (Dance)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
(i) Must have passed Bachelor degree in Performing Arts/Bachelor degree in Music with specialization in Dance from a Government Recognized University /Institute with minimum 50% marks.
(ii) Knowledge of English, Hindi and Assamese medium required.
Emoluments :
Fixed emolument : Rs.16,640.00 (Rupees Sixteen Thousand Six Hundred and Forty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.
Variable emolument: Rs. 640.00 (Rupees Six Hundred and Forty) only per day for each working day.
Age : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum: Gen: 40 years
Name of post : Contractual Teacher (Music)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
(i) Must have passed Bachelor degree in Performing Arts/Bachelor degree in Music with specialization in Vocal Music from a Government Recognized University /Institute with minimum 50% marks.
(ii) Knowledge of English, Hindi and Assamese medium required.
Emoluments :
Fixed emolument : Rs.16,640.00 (Rupees Sixteen Thousand Six Hundred and Forty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.
Variable emolument: Rs. 640.00 (Rupees Six Hundred and Forty) only per day for each working day.
Age : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum: Gen: 40 years
Name of post : Contractual Librarian
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Must have passed Bachelor degree in Library & Information Science from a Government Recognized University /Institute with minimum 50% marks
Emoluments :
Fixed emolument : Rs.16,640.00 (Rupees Sixteen Thousand Six Hundred and Forty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.
Variable emolument: Rs. 640.00 (Rupees Six Hundred and Forty) only per day for each working day.
Age : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum: Gen: 40 years
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held for the following posts as per the given schedule-
Contractual Teacher (Business Studies) : Date- 17/11/2022, Registration Time- 07:00 A.M. to 09:00 A.M. , Venue – Oil India Higher Secondary School, Duliajan, Assam
Contractual Teacher (Mathematics) : Date- 18/11/2022, Registration Time- 07:00 A.M. to 09:00 A.M., Venue – Oil India Higher Secondary School, Duliajan, Assam
Contractual Teacher (Fine Arts) : Date- 24/11/2022, Registration Time- 07:00 A.M. to 09:00 A.M., Venue – Oil India Higher Secondary School, Duliajan, Assam
Contractual Teacher (Dance) : Date- 25/11/2022, Registration Time- 07:00 A.M. to 09:00 A.M., Venue – Oil India Higher Secondary School, Duliajan, Assam
Contractual Teacher (Music) : Date- 28/11/2022, Registration Time- 07:00 A.M. to 09:00 A.M., Venue – Oil India Higher Secondary School, Duliajan, Assam
Contractual Librarian : Date- 29/11/2022, Registration Time- 07:00 A.M. to 09:00 A.M., Venue – Oil India Higher Secondary School, Duliajan, Assam
How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with bio-data, recent coloured passport photo and original and self-attested copies of all testimonials
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here