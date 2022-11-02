Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Oil India Higher Secondary School Duliajan.

Oil India Higher Secondary School Duliajan is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teachers and Librarian purely on contractual basis.

Name of post : Contractual Teacher (Business Studies)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Must have passed M.Com from a Government Recognized University/Institute with minimum 50% marks.

(ii) Must have passed Major in Business Administration /Marketing Management/Business Management in Graduation from a Government Recognized University/Institute with minimum 50% marks.

(iii) Must have passed B.Ed from Government Recognized University/Institute

Emoluments :

Fixed emolument: Rs. 19,500.00 (Rupees Nineteen Thousand and Five Hundred) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable emolument: Rs. 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred and fifty) only per day for each working day

Age : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum: Gen: 40 years

Name of post : Contractual Teacher (Mathematics)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Must have passed M.A/M.Sc in Mathematics from a Government Recognized University/Institute with minimum 50% marks.

(ii) Must have passed Major in Mathematics in Graduation from a Government Recognized University/Institute with minimum 50% marks.

(iii) Must have passed B.Ed from Government Recognized University/Institute

Emoluments :

Fixed emolument: Rs. 19,500.00 (Rupees Nineteen Thousand and Five Hundred) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable emolument: Rs. 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred and fifty) only per day for each working day

Age : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum: Gen: 40 years

Name of post : Contractual Teacher (Fine Arts)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Must have passed Bachelor degree in Fine Arts from a Government Recognized University /Institute with minimum 50% marks.

Emoluments :

Fixed emolument : Rs.16,640.00 (Rupees Sixteen Thousand Six Hundred and Forty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable emolument: Rs. 640.00 (Rupees Six Hundred and Forty) only per day for each working day.

Age : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum: Gen: 40 years

Also read : Assam Career : Cement Corporation of India Limited Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Contractual Teacher (Dance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Must have passed Bachelor degree in Performing Arts/Bachelor degree in Music with specialization in Dance from a Government Recognized University /Institute with minimum 50% marks.

(ii) Knowledge of English, Hindi and Assamese medium required.

Emoluments :

Fixed emolument : Rs.16,640.00 (Rupees Sixteen Thousand Six Hundred and Forty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable emolument: Rs. 640.00 (Rupees Six Hundred and Forty) only per day for each working day.

Age : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum: Gen: 40 years

Name of post : Contractual Teacher (Music)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Must have passed Bachelor degree in Performing Arts/Bachelor degree in Music with specialization in Vocal Music from a Government Recognized University /Institute with minimum 50% marks.

(ii) Knowledge of English, Hindi and Assamese medium required.

Emoluments :

Fixed emolument : Rs.16,640.00 (Rupees Sixteen Thousand Six Hundred and Forty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable emolument: Rs. 640.00 (Rupees Six Hundred and Forty) only per day for each working day.

Age : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum: Gen: 40 years

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Associate Professor and Assistant Professor vacancies in LGBRIMH

Name of post : Contractual Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Must have passed Bachelor degree in Library & Information Science from a Government Recognized University /Institute with minimum 50% marks

Emoluments :

Fixed emolument : Rs.16,640.00 (Rupees Sixteen Thousand Six Hundred and Forty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable emolument: Rs. 640.00 (Rupees Six Hundred and Forty) only per day for each working day.

Age : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum: Gen: 40 years

Also read : Assam Career : Nowgong Girls’ College Recruitment 2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held for the following posts as per the given schedule-

Contractual Teacher (Business Studies) : Date- 17/11/2022, Registration Time- 07:00 A.M. to 09:00 A.M. , Venue – Oil India Higher Secondary School, Duliajan, Assam

Contractual Teacher (Mathematics) : Date- 18/11/2022, Registration Time- 07:00 A.M. to 09:00 A.M., Venue – Oil India Higher Secondary School, Duliajan, Assam

Contractual Teacher (Fine Arts) : Date- 24/11/2022, Registration Time- 07:00 A.M. to 09:00 A.M., Venue – Oil India Higher Secondary School, Duliajan, Assam

Contractual Teacher (Dance) : Date- 25/11/2022, Registration Time- 07:00 A.M. to 09:00 A.M., Venue – Oil India Higher Secondary School, Duliajan, Assam

Contractual Teacher (Music) : Date- 28/11/2022, Registration Time- 07:00 A.M. to 09:00 A.M., Venue – Oil India Higher Secondary School, Duliajan, Assam

Contractual Librarian : Date- 29/11/2022, Registration Time- 07:00 A.M. to 09:00 A.M., Venue – Oil India Higher Secondary School, Duliajan, Assam

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Junior Assistant & Library Bearer vacancy in Khowang College

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with bio-data, recent coloured passport photo and original and self-attested copies of all testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here