Applications are invited for various technical positions in Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati.

Name of post : Computer Programmer

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 25000-35000/- per month

Qualification : Candidate should be BE / BTech / MCA / MSc (IT / BCS) or equivalent from a Govt. recognized university with atleast 55% aggregate marks. Must have very good practical knowledge of VB / VB.NET, ASP/ ASP.NET, Crystal Reports and RDBMS with about 1 year of actual programming experience.

Age : Below 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th November 2022 at 10 AM in Conference Hall, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-16.

How to apply : Candidates may come for walk-in-interview along with Bio-Data (Resume), recent passport size photograph, photo-copy of PANCARD, original certificates and one set of attested copies of all certificates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here