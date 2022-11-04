Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in various departments.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 3

Department wise vacancies :

Applied Sciences-Mathematics : 1

Electrical Engineering (Specialization-Open) : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Applied Sciences-Mathematics :

i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject (as given in the previous column) from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET / SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time, as the case may, are exempted from NET / SET / SLET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Electrical Engineering : B.E. / B. Tech in Electrical Engineering / Electrical & Electronics Engineering / relevant branch and M.E. / M. Tech or lntegrated M.Tech. in Electrical Engineering / Electrical & Electronics Engineering / relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees. Desirable: Ph D in Electrical Engineering / Electrical & Electronics Engineering / relevant branch

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held as per the following schedules-

Applied Sciences-Mathematics : Date- 15 th November 2022, Time- 10:30 AM

November 2022, Time- 10:30 AM Electrical Engineering (Specialization-Open) : Date- 16th November 2022, Time- 10:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications by e-mail to the Head of the concerned Department as stated below with the subject line “APPLICATION FOR GUEST FACULTY against Advt. No. ……/2022”

Applied Sciences-Mathematics : hod_aps@tezu.ernet.in

Electrical Engineering (Specialization-Open) : hod_ee@tezu.ernet.in

Last date for submission of applications is 10th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here