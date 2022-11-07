Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA).

Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant cum Program Assistant on contractual basis.

Name of post : Junior Administrative Assistant cum Program Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Teaching Associate vacancy in Gauhati University

Qualification : Candidate must be a graduate in any stream having minimum 55% marks in 10th, 55% in 12th and 55% in graduation.

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month including DA till 30th June 2023 (with provision for lumpsum enhancement of 6% against Annual Increment and DA enhancement w.e.f. 01-07-2023)

Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 43 years as on 01-01-2022.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website http://www.sebaonline.info/recruitment/ up to 15th November 2022.

After applying online, the Application Form with all filled data as entered by the candidate will be downloaded.

Candidates has to submit / send all the relevant documents along with the downloaded Application Form and necessary fees to Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA), Bamunimaidam, Guwahati-781021 by 25th November 2022

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Teaching Associate vacancy in Gauhati University

Application Fees : Applicant has to deposit an amount of Rs. 250/- in favour of Secretary, Board of Secondary Education Assam either through Demand Draft of any National Bank payable at Guwahati or through challan of the Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd, Bamunimaidam Branch Guwahati (Challan available in the SEBA Office) payable at Assam Co-operative Apex Bank, SEBA complex. Detailed Advertisement : Click Here